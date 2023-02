A close encounter of the Drone fly kind

Very sunny day brought out a Drone fly which sat happily on the south facing wall for a few minutes. I used the Super Sixty (mm) lens on its 1:1 setting, focused on the eye. 15 images stacked, differential 4. I knew the eyes were quite spectacular but didn't know about the blue colouring on face and legs or about the odd little feet.

230223OM1230223