Photo 572
Not much left
by the Starlings but there was enough for the Long Tail Tits which briefly investigated the suet, peanut butter, seed mix.
My York garden, 060323OM1060323
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
0
0
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
572
photos
56
followers
35
following
156% complete
565
566
567
568
569
570
571
572
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
6th March 2023 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
