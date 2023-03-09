Previous
Next
Surprise by jesika2
Photo 573

Surprise

A male Chaffinch in the garden a definite rarity, sadly, despite my best efforts.
Shot from about 20 feet & through double glazing.
100323OM1100323
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
157% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my goodness, what a beautiful bird!
March 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise