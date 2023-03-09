Sign up
Photo 573
Surprise
A male Chaffinch in the garden a definite rarity, sadly, despite my best efforts.
Shot from about 20 feet & through double glazing.
100323OM1100323
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
1
1
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
574
photos
56
followers
35
following
157% complete
567
568
569
570
571
572
573
574
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
10th March 2023 9:58am
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my goodness, what a beautiful bird!
March 10th, 2023
