Previous
Next
The Major by jesika2
Photo 576

The Major

Bombilious Major that is, commonly known as Beefly. Absolutely harmless, the rigid pointy bit is its proboscis, not a stinger. A delightful harbinger of spring.
My York jungle feeding on hubby's favourite flower, the Cowslip.
070423OM1070423
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely find
April 7th, 2023  
FBailey ace
Beautiful clarity x
April 7th, 2023  
Jesika
@koalagardens @fbailey thank you both. It’s a boy, you can tell because the eyes are close together.
April 7th, 2023  
FBailey ace
@jesika2 I'm still laughing at that one! That used to be my mother's criticism of various boyfriends xx
April 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise