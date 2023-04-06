Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 576
The Major
Bombilious Major that is, commonly known as Beefly. Absolutely harmless, the rigid pointy bit is its proboscis, not a stinger. A delightful harbinger of spring.
My York jungle feeding on hubby's favourite flower, the Cowslip.
070423OM1070423
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
577
photos
57
followers
35
following
158% complete
View this month »
570
571
572
573
574
575
576
577
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
7th April 2023 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely find
April 7th, 2023
FBailey
ace
Beautiful clarity x
April 7th, 2023
Jesika
@koalagardens
@fbailey
thank you both. It’s a boy, you can tell because the eyes are close together.
April 7th, 2023
FBailey
ace
@jesika2
I'm still laughing at that one! That used to be my mother's criticism of various boyfriends xx
April 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close