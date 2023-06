mullein caterpillar and parasitic Wasp

A tiny wasp laid its single egg in the first instar (newly emerged) Mullein caterpillar, then chewed its way out of the body, wove its impressive cocoon and waited. The developing wasp - a Hymenoptera I think, awaiting confirmation, made its way into the world 21 June.

I think the trap door through which it emerged is quite incredible and the cocoon itself beautifully spun.

I attempted to capture the wasp in flight, not the best shot, I'm afraid.

210623OM1210623