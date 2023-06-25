Sign up
Photo 634
Pensioner
A very worn Peppered moth in the trap last night. It can still fly but its time is now very limited.
250623OM1250623
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
634
photos
58
followers
34
following
173% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
25th June 2023 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sorry sight when you see the fragile wings all battered!
June 25th, 2023
