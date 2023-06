His Lordship, the Mighty Muscles

Born June 27 1968 in Montreal, legitimate by 4 hours - his mummy & daddy married at 8pm that evening after work!

I first met him early October and he immediately told me I had to take him home.

Took him 18 months to control both ears and seconds to control everybody and everything else.

He was with us until 27 September 1988, the most wonderful, intelligent and handsome dog. My tears are falling