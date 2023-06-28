Sign up
Previous
Photo 637
I'm here, mummy, can you see me?
2 Peacock butterfly larvae, one happily eating the other determined to be seen. Looks like it's waving - if you have a daft imagination!
280623OM1280623
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
2
0
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
637
photos
58
followers
34
following
174% complete
630
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 28th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
haha at first I read that as 'one happily eating the other' and thought whaaaat?
June 28th, 2023
