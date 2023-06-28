Previous
I'm here, mummy, can you see me? by jesika2
I'm here, mummy, can you see me?

2 Peacock butterfly larvae, one happily eating the other determined to be seen. Looks like it's waving - if you have a daft imagination!
280623OM1280623
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
174% complete

bkb in the city
Great capture
June 28th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
haha at first I read that as 'one happily eating the other' and thought whaaaat?
June 28th, 2023  
