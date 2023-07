Different styles

Top is a Peacock, lower a Brimstone.

The caterpillars on the left are in pupation position, on the right are the pupae.

Peacock simply hangs after creating a silken pad at the cremaster (base of tail) to support itself. If you look closely, you can already see the outline of the wing. The spikey object hanging from the side is the final caterpillar skin, shed during pupation.

Brimstone tends towards belt and braces, the silken pad and a girdle around the abdomen.