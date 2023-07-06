Good bye and hello.

Previous
When caterpillars make the great change from butterfly to moth, they shrug off their final caterpillar skin.
The first is the tiny Holly Blue, next to its pupal case. Sadly 2 have fallen victim to a parastic wasp. It's a well recorded cycle of boom and bust.
Second is the always beautifully presented Brimstone butterfly.
3 is the Vapourer moth and inside the pupal case you can the "shaving brushes" which adorned the caterpillar's back. A most eccentric catrepillar. A couple of days ago I posted the handsome male Vapourer's photo.
Lastly the Peacock, I've posted shots of the spiky caterpillar too, this is all that remains of the final larval skin, spikes and brown legs.
060723OM1060723
60mm macro lens 15 images stacked in camera
