Almost there, oops, here I am! by jesika2
Photo 648

Almost there, oops, here I am!

The pre-eclosion pupa of a Brimstone butterfly, almost ready to open up.
Look at the red lines on top, they lift to allow the crumpled imago (adult butterfly) to emerge.
I wasn't expecting anything today but came home from morning walkies to find 2 girls had hatched.
2nd image is detail of the spot visible on the wing.
3rd is a detailed macro shot of the face and head. Notice the pink eye liner.
4th, she became agitated, this means they need to be released, so a quick portrait for posterity and the two are safe in a dense Hebe, sheltered and plenty of food.
1,2 & 3 are 15 images stacked in camera using 60mm macro lens.
110723OM1110723
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Jesika

@jesika2
Christine Sztukowski
Wow. Very nicely presented
July 11th, 2023  
Jesika
@365projectorgchristine thank you. It helps when the subject is totally gorgeous
July 11th, 2023  
