Almost there, oops, here I am!

The pre-eclosion pupa of a Brimstone butterfly, almost ready to open up.

Look at the red lines on top, they lift to allow the crumpled imago (adult butterfly) to emerge.

I wasn't expecting anything today but came home from morning walkies to find 2 girls had hatched.

2nd image is detail of the spot visible on the wing.

3rd is a detailed macro shot of the face and head. Notice the pink eye liner.

4th, she became agitated, this means they need to be released, so a quick portrait for posterity and the two are safe in a dense Hebe, sheltered and plenty of food.

1,2 & 3 are 15 images stacked in camera using 60mm macro lens.

110723OM1110723