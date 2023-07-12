Boy George

Male Brimstone eclosed today and I managed to catch most of it.

The tiny flap at the top lifts to allow the butterfly to climb/fall out holding firmly onto the chrysalis as it emerges.

It spins, twists and turns which facilitates the pumping of haemoymph from the abdomen into the wings. You can see the pink tinge in 2nd image. Any excess is expelled as meconium.

Although the wings are usually fully inflated within a very few minutes, they are not firm enough for the insect to fly. I keep them in their enclosure until they become restless after about 5-6 hours. Then I put them outside in a safe,sheltered spot where they remain with a food supply until they feel ready to fly.

The last image is Boy George, an eccentric English performer who wears extreme make up. Seems only fitting that pink eyeliner...

120723OM1120723

