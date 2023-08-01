Sign up
Previous
Photo 663
Happy Yorkshire Day
Celebrating the Three Ridings and York.
Could we have them back, please?
010823
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It's becoming increasingly...
663
photos
58
followers
34
following
181% complete
656
657
658
659
660
661
662
663
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
1st August 2019 1:21pm
Wylie
ace
I'm sure there's a story here! Lovely flower of flowers.
August 1st, 2023
