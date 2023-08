Houston, we have lift off.

"That's one small step for a Holly Blue butterfly"

I've been trying to capture the split second of butterfly take off using the brilliant pro cap setting of the OM1. Another year or two and I might convince myself...

In the second row she's carefully stretching out from one bunch of Marjoram to the next.

I'm glad she chose that because I can sit on a stool at about her level, much easier than trying to do this standing as I become more unsteady.

