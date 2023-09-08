Sign up
Previous
Photo 680
Autumn cometh
Speckled Wood, one of 4, Walmgate Stray, York.
080923OM1080923
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
1
0
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
680
photos
56
followers
34
following
186% complete
673
674
675
676
677
678
679
680
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
8th September 2023 10:58am
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice spots
September 8th, 2023
