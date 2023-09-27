Previous
His Lordship the Mighty Muscles by jesika2
His Lordship the Mighty Muscles

Thursday 27 June 1968 Montreal
Tuesday 27 September 1988 York
Once known never forgotten.
He did his best to train us but after 20 years he needed a rest...
It's 35 years since he left us broken hearted.
RIPxx
Jesika

