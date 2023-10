Ouse flood

The Ouse is up again, as expected but not as bad as it might have been. It's going down now. Rowntree Park is closed and it's impossible to walk along the river to town.

Compared with the floods in various parts of the UK and world this is hardly worth a mention.

There is talk of building a marina at Bishopthorpe flood plain which is currently doing its job of absorbing and holding flood waters...

