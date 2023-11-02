Previous
LL's first trails by jesika2
LL's first trails

LL (Little Lens) had a brief chance to play last night, his first attempt at star trails. Only one hour so 240 15 second images stacked in camera. It's vaguely possible we might have a long cloudless night....
01123OM1021123
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
190% complete

