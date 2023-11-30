Previous
It's cold out here by jesika2
Photo 703

It's cold out here

60mm macro lens, 10 images stacked in camera
011223OM1011223
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Jesika

@jesika2
192% complete

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Super results!
December 1st, 2023  
Milanie ace
Terrific details - wish I'd take the time to learn how to do the stacking
December 1st, 2023  
