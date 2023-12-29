End of year specials 3rd place

Not necessarily the photos I consider the best.

Has to be a tie in third place between the handsome Mr Vapourer moth and the 3 Marbled White butterflies.

Mr V is 15 images stacked in camera using the 60mm macro lens and OM1. He's newly eclosed (hatched) and flew shortly after he was recorded for poserity.

His big beautiful antennae detect the pheromone perfumes emitted by the flightless females. He left at great speed so I assume there was a nearby Mrs V.

I've lived in York 48 years and saw the first Marbled Whites on 2 of my walkies patches in 2022, including Millennium Fields where these were seen.

2022 I saw 2 females, this year 2 male and wondered, hoped, for a female to join them.

I wasn't disappointed.

Can only hope that 2024 will see a return and even more.

291223 OM1

