The runner up

In a normal year this would have won but there was more to come, an even greater surprise...

For the first time my self seeded and very inappropriately place Holly flowered and was immediately visited by Mrs Holly Blue. She left 4 eggs that I was able to find, maybe more.

The eggs are 0.6mm wide and 0.3mm high.

At 7 days the first instar larva is all of 2 mm long and its shiny black head is tucked under the body when not feeding.

I brought the larvae inside for protection and ease of observation.

Sadly my attempts to raise butterflies were in vain.

All 4 had been parasitised by Ichneumon Wasp LISTRODOMOUS NYCTHEMRUS which deposits its single egg directly into the body of the first instar caterpillar.

LN & HB have a well recorded association of boom and bust.