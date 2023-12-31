Winner, Gold Medal, Oscar...

Mrs Humming Bird Hawk Moth graciously selecting my garden as a suitable place to lay her precious eggs.

Hedge Bedstraw (Gallium) had self seeded in my tiny Cowslip, Primrose, Pulmonaria area. It's a baby food for HBHM larvae.

Mrs HBHM carefully inspected the site - imagine my excitment! I think she laid eggs in the Gallium and definitely 4 on the wall.

Wasps had built a nest under the planted area and unfortunately the 4 eggs were eaten.

I didn't find any larvae but there may be pupae overwintering.

311223 Photos taken in July OM1

