Winner, Gold Medal, Oscar...

Mrs Humming Bird Hawk Moth graciously selecting my garden as a suitable place to lay her precious eggs.
Hedge Bedstraw (Gallium) had self seeded in my tiny Cowslip, Primrose, Pulmonaria area. It's a baby food for HBHM larvae.
Mrs HBHM carefully inspected the site - imagine my excitment! I think she laid eggs in the Gallium and definitely 4 on the wall.
Wasps had built a nest under the planted area and unfortunately the 4 eggs were eaten.
I didn't find any larvae but there may be pupae overwintering.
