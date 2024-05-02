Previous
Adela Reamurella by jesika2
Adela Reamurella

or green long horn moth. Of course it is, we all knew that, didn't we?
I confess I didn't, wasn't even sure it WAS a moth but it's duly reported to Butterfly Conservation Yorkshire branch.
My garden
Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% 28 March 2024 200% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested...
