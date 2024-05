Oh, what a night

"Oh, what a night, why did it take so long to see the light, )almost 79 years!) oh what a night. I know I'll never be the same."

Apologies to the 4 seasons and the dishy drummer who sang most of the song, but I never WILL be the same. At last one of my major dreams/wishes has finally come true.

And in spectacular fashion. My first photos had a green tinge, then mauves and greens and suddenly, the sky exploded.

100524OM1110524

9mm f4 lens, varied times