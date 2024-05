Flight

Mrs Brimstone has steadfastly refused to visit the Alder Buckthorn in my garden but recent plantings on Millenium Fields is already paying off.

This morning I had the pleasure of watching Mrs B oviposit (Lay eggs).

If you look closely at the top leaf you can see some pale green eggs which in a couple of days will turn orange. In one week the minute caterpillars will start to emerge and will hide along a leaf vein except when feeding.

180524OM1180524