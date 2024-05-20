Previous
Straight out of the box by jesika2
Straight out of the box

What I think is a newy eclosed (emerged/hatched) Brown Argus butterfly, its colours are so intense.
Millennium Fields, York
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Jesika

@jesika2
Jesika
