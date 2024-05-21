For Thom Mitchell

AS promised, Thom. Can't find one picture I really wanted to show you but hopefully this collage will answer your query.

Top row, a Brimstone butterfly undergoing pupation and eclosion.

In the first part, the green new skin is damp and glistening. This fairly quickly dries and becomes the protective chrysalis under which the wonder of metamorphosis occurs. As far as I know, all butterflies pupate this way, no cocoon, but some underground with the help of various other insects. For example our rare and quite recently re-introduced pupates underground and convinces a red Ant to care for the caterpillar.

The bottom row is a Vapourer moth. In the first shot you can see the chrysalis has formed inside the opened cocoon which is a delicate construction of silken thread decorated with the bristles and hairs of the rather exotic caterpillar. I closed up the cocoon after I took the picture and kept it safe for eclosion. The cocoon is fixed to what ever surface the caterpillar decides is convenient.

Most moths spin a cocoon and pupate inside in the same way as the butterfly. Some moths go underground and use silk to bind soil particles.

Hope this helps

210524