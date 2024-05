Life in the jungle

A bit of welcome sun and a few visitors to the jungle chaos of my garden.

A cute Weevil with a minute yellow pal

A fly - much reviled but very needed and often very beautiful

A Bee in flight

A Mint Moth, one of 5

310524OM1310524 60mm lens with 26mm ext tubes for the Weevil, the rest the 90mm lens +x2 extender and me perched on my little stool, the only way I can now comfortably manage the 90 & extender