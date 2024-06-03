Previous
Houston, we have lift off by jesika2
Houston, we have lift off

Mrs Brimstone in flight. Pro cap setting 1/4000sec
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% 28 March 2024 200% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested...
