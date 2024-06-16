Previous
Large Skipper by jesika2
Large Skipper

Three, possibly four on Walmgate Stray, York, this morning. Despite its name, it's the about same size as the Small Skipper, in other words, tiny!
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England.
Thom Mitchell ace
Great captures, but especially the upper-right!
June 16th, 2024  
