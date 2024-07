Mr Wonderful

My second Favrit Fella after the male Orange Tip, the very handsome Brimstone.

He's newly eclosed (hatched, emerged from the chrysalis) will spend a short time flying around, feeding up and then will settle in a safe place until spring. He will then hopefully mate in April, May or June.

The Brimstone is one of our longest lived butterflies in the imago (adult) stage, up to one year depending on when they emerge.

My garden 290724OM1290724