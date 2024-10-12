Previous
A night to remember by jesika2
A night to remember

How it delicately started at 7.32pm to how it, or more accurately I, ended at silly o'clock in full "look at me" mode. It went on longer but I'd reached my limit.
In a bit of a whim I'd decided it might be a good idea to have an f2 lens so ordered one on Wednesday, fully expecting waiting several days for it to arrive. 22 hours later, here it was and a few hours after that, the Aurora came to visit. Tiny little thing has already earned its keep.
After May's glorious display, I'd learnt how to do time lapse and actually remembered during the display. Image 3, showing the corona, is a still from one of the videos the clever camera creates.
101024 OM1 f2 12mm
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% 28 March 2024 200% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested...
