Can you see me? by jesika2
Photo 796

Can you see me?

A very late Speckled Wood "hiding" in plain sight on autumn leaves. Delighted to see it, I wonder if this is the last butterfly I'll see this year.
141024OM1141024 60mm macro lens
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Jesika

@jesika2
Jesika
