It's official! by jesika2
Photo 800

It's official!

In 1852 botanist Mr Hewitt Cotrell Watson divided Britain's counties into 112 more or less equal sized Vice Counties, making recording his specimens a little easier. All flora and fauna recorders now use the same system. I live just inside VC62 one of Yorkshire's 5.
July 30's moth trap attracted this gorgeous insect, one I'd never seen before.
Yesterday I learnt from the VC moth recorder that THIS moth, in MY garden, was the first ever recorded.
An incredible thrill and what a privilege, out of a huge number of acres and possible places to visit, it sat on my shed and allowed me to photograph it.
Thank you, Wormwood moth, you are gorgeous beyond words.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% 28 March 2024 200% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested...
219% complete

