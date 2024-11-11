It's official!

In 1852 botanist Mr Hewitt Cotrell Watson divided Britain's counties into 112 more or less equal sized Vice Counties, making recording his specimens a little easier. All flora and fauna recorders now use the same system. I live just inside VC62 one of Yorkshire's 5.

July 30's moth trap attracted this gorgeous insect, one I'd never seen before.

Yesterday I learnt from the VC moth recorder that THIS moth, in MY garden, was the first ever recorded.

An incredible thrill and what a privilege, out of a huge number of acres and possible places to visit, it sat on my shed and allowed me to photograph it.

Thank you, Wormwood moth, you are gorgeous beyond words.