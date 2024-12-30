2024, second place

Previous
I'm a very erratic moth trapper and was surprised to find this beautiful, delicately coloured moth posing on my shed.
I had no idea what it was, but of course there is always someone who knows what ever it is we need to know.
IN 1852 British counties were divided into similar sized regions which makes recording wildlife, flora & fauna much easier for all concerned.
I live just inside Vice County 62 and this Wormwood moth had chosen MY shed to rest on. Photographed - of course - and ID help asked for.
It's the very first Wormwood moth ever recorded in VC62, a great thrill and honour.
Photo Details

