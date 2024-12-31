Previous
In first place 2024 by jesika2
Photo 805

In first place 2024

It took 78 years, but at last Ra, The Sky Gods and Luna took pity and put on a magnificent display. that I could see.
The first photo I took showed a pale green sky. I was ridiculously excited, at last, I'd seen the Aurora, or at least my camera had. The next photo was a delicate mauve, even better.
And then, right above my head, the sky exploded in a riot of pulsating, shape shifting colour. It was the most wonderful sky I had ever seen, a thrill to remember as long as memory works.
There was more to come when in October there was a repeat performance.
By this time I'd learnt to do time lapse photography. The final image is a still from the video, showing the corona - the yellow part.
Top 2 images from May, lower 2 October.
Rosie Kind ace
Amazing
December 31st, 2024  
