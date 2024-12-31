In first place 2024

It took 78 years, but at last Ra, The Sky Gods and Luna took pity and put on a magnificent display. that I could see.

The first photo I took showed a pale green sky. I was ridiculously excited, at last, I'd seen the Aurora, or at least my camera had. The next photo was a delicate mauve, even better.

And then, right above my head, the sky exploded in a riot of pulsating, shape shifting colour. It was the most wonderful sky I had ever seen, a thrill to remember as long as memory works.

There was more to come when in October there was a repeat performance.

By this time I'd learnt to do time lapse photography. The final image is a still from the video, showing the corona - the yellow part.

Top 2 images from May, lower 2 October.

