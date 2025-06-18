Sign up
Previous
Photo 807
In all its glory
The pink and olive green Elephant Hawk Moth
OM1ii 60mm lens images stacked in camera
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
Jesika
@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% 28 March 2024 200% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested...
