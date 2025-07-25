Sign up
Previous
Photo 809
Mrs Common Darter
A beautiful gold and brown Dragonfly posing beautifully for me on Millennium Fields, York, this morning.
The tips of her left wings are slightly twisted backwards, which does not affect her ability to fly.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
2
1
Jesika
@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily Lepidoptera, and trying to photograph the night sky. Use...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
25th July 2025 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Linda Godwin
Beautifully taken in her marvelous pose. Her wings give her a special character. Super focused!
July 25th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a delight!
July 25th, 2025
