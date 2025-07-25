Previous
Mrs Common Darter by jesika2
Mrs Common Darter

A beautiful gold and brown Dragonfly posing beautifully for me on Millennium Fields, York, this morning.
The tips of her left wings are slightly twisted backwards, which does not affect her ability to fly.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily Lepidoptera, and trying to photograph the night sky. Use...
Linda Godwin
Beautifully taken in her marvelous pose. Her wings give her a special character. Super focused!
July 25th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a delight!
July 25th, 2025  
