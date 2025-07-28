Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 810
It's nice here
A Gatekeeper butterfly sun bathing on the seed head of Clematis Tangutica
280725
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jesika
@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily Lepidoptera, and trying to photograph the night sky. Use...
810
photos
48
followers
28
following
221% complete
View this month »
803
804
805
806
807
808
809
810
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
28th July 2025 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close