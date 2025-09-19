Around the Sun in 80 years

With apologies to Jules Verne.

Not sure how old I was in the baby picture, the only one I have, other than not very.

2nd I'm 22, new passport photo just after I married and the only photo I really like.

3 is 2010, 65th birthday Girls Night in Posh Frock Dinner Party really celebrating the birthday of a dearly loved friend, sister, Twin I hadn't seen for 39 years. It was the most wonderful party and she had no idea it was for her, 17 days older than me.

Today I have somehow become 80 years old. I've decided I can't fight the hair any more. If it wants to stick out at odd angles - get on with it!