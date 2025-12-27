14.5 hrs later

261225/271225

Sky was clear, maybe the last chance this year to achieve my target of 13+ hours of star trails.

Started at 5pm with a very low ISO for 30 minutes

Then 2 60 minute trails each with increased ISO

2 6 hour trails ending at about 7am

The OM1ii has a clever computational setting called live composite. I set it for 15 second images and each image picks up new light sources. At the end of each session, it combines all the images into a singlton so at the end of the night I had 5 images. One had 120 combined shots, 2 had 240 and 2 had 1440.

The 5 images were then combined in StarStax, with editing in FastStone.

Although it was still clear when I started my final 6hr, there were clouds which affected that session. My dream still exists - 13+absolutely clear hours.

I have pleaded with Nut,the Egyptian Sky Goddess to grant my wish. I know she's listening...

OM1ii York