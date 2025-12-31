Handsome fellas

311225 Millennium Fields, York.

Walkies with the Tiny Tyrant and the camera.

Delighted to find a flock of Siskin, a male Bulfinch, some Wrens, Blue and Great Tits, a few Redpoll, 3 Swans flying towards the city. A great way to end a year which has been challenging.

On the left the male Siskin, a member of the finch family, usually seen in flocks, often with Redpoll. He's yellow and green, a gorgeous birdie.

On the right Mr Bukfinch, unmistakable with his red chest and abdomen and bright shiny head.

311225