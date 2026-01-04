Previous
Wings by jesika2
Photo 814

Wings

A lucky snap shot of Siskin's open wings.
A flock of between 25 & 40, varies day to day, at my local patch, Millennium Fields near the bridge of the same name in York.
050126/040126
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily Lepidoptera, and trying to photograph the night sky. Use...
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
A beautiful shot, nicely timed - fav!

Ian
January 5th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
January 5th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
Perfect timing. Well done Jesika. Fav.
January 5th, 2026  
Jesika
@fishers @photographycrazy @susiemc Thank you very much. I really wish I could claim it was intentional. A case of point, click, hope; for once rewarded!
January 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact