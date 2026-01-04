Sign up
Photo 814
Wings
A lucky snap shot of Siskin's open wings.
A flock of between 25 & 40, varies day to day, at my local patch, Millennium Fields near the bridge of the same name in York.
050126/040126
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
4
2
Jesika
@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily Lepidoptera, and trying to photograph the night sky. Use...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments: 4
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
4th January 2026 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot, nicely timed - fav!
Ian
January 5th, 2026
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
January 5th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
Perfect timing. Well done Jesika. Fav.
January 5th, 2026
Jesika
@fishers
@photographycrazy
@susiemc
Thank you very much. I really wish I could claim it was intentional. A case of point, click, hope; for once rewarded!
January 5th, 2026
Ian