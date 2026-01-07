For 50 years

I have walked Walmgate Stray in York for 50 years. Today I went in search of Redwings, having seen several a few days ago when I didn't know the Tiny Tyrant Terrier was going to take me there - minus camera of course.

Not as many today and really too high for decent shots and then, in the distance...what is THAT?

First thought of course was a male Bulfinch. Until I put the camera to my eye.

KINGFISHER!

They live at the Uni and the ditch beside which the gorgeous birdie was sitting, leads to another ditch which divides Stray and Uni.

I couldn't go too close knowing it would fly away as soon as I moved, so here it is, my second Kingfisher on the Stray in 50 years and first photo. Poor, record shot only but absolutely overjoyed to see it.

070126