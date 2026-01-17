Previous
Klingons by jesika2
Photo 818

Klingons

Tuesday evening 13 Jan, I began my project to create a 24 hour star trail with Polaris as the focus. (See BBC Sky at night Nov 22, if you are interested)
This image is one hour's worth of 15 second exposures cleverly blended together by my OM1ii between 6 and 7pm. I thought I heard fireworks from the direction of the racecourse, but wasn't sure. I didn't see the planes and helicopters but a friend had seen them circling. We haven't been able to discover what was happening - does anyone know???
170126
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily Lepidoptera, and trying to photograph the night sky. Use...
224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paul J ace
A super shot of the stars. Too bad all the aircraft had to get in the way.
January 17th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
That's brilliant Jesika!! Wow!! Huge Fav.
January 17th, 2026  
Jesika
@pej76 Thanks, Paul. Obviously I won't use this one but it's very interesting even though I don't know why there was so much activity. I wonder if there had been a major accident and the Air Ambulance was involved. Maybe I'll never know.
January 17th, 2026  
Jesika
@susiemc Thank you. I confess I like it even though it meant I set up the final 6 hours at 1am rather than midnight...
January 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact