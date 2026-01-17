Klingons

Tuesday evening 13 Jan, I began my project to create a 24 hour star trail with Polaris as the focus. (See BBC Sky at night Nov 22, if you are interested)

This image is one hour's worth of 15 second exposures cleverly blended together by my OM1ii between 6 and 7pm. I thought I heard fireworks from the direction of the racecourse, but wasn't sure. I didn't see the planes and helicopters but a friend had seen them circling. We haven't been able to discover what was happening - does anyone know???

170126