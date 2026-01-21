10th May 2024

I had never seen the Aurora but Sol was at the height of his 11 year cycle and there was an alert through all of Britain. Nut, the Sky Goddess and Luna Moon cooperated. Thank you, Ladies.

My camera pointing north, took a shot. I couldn't see anything but OM1 could, green sky above my house. At last, the Northern Lights. Second shot was mauve. I was overjoyed.

Suddenly the sky above me exploded in a riot of pulsating colour.

A life long dream realised. In October Nut & Luna Moon again cleared the clouds and light and an even more spectacular display thrilled sky watchers nation wide.

I didn't see anything last night but my treasured memories, photographs and videos are precious beyond measure.

