January's final flourish by jesika2
January's final flourish

Millennium Fields, York.
I hadn't seen the Redpolls, so named because of their red foreheads, for several visits and wondered if they had moved on.
There are 4 birds in this, my only shot of the day, all with their backs to me.
310126
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Jesika

@jesika2
