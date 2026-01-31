Sign up
Photo 820
January's final flourish
Millennium Fields, York.
I hadn't seen the Redpolls, so named because of their red foreheads, for several visits and wondered if they had moved on.
There are 4 birds in this, my only shot of the day, all with their backs to me.
310126
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
Jesika
@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily Lepidoptera, and trying to photograph the night sky.
