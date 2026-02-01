Sign up
Photo 821
February the first
and the Redpolls are still on Millennium Fields. Again very few but more willing to pose for photos today.
This shot, from the left shows it fluffed up against the cold and the red forehead is very bright in the sun.
010226
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
Jesika
@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily Lepidoptera, and trying to photograph the night sky.
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how sweet!
February 1st, 2026
