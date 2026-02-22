Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 823
Pretty Woman's Most Handsome Fellla
Male Siskin Millennium Fields, York.
Went looking for them again today but none seen or heard. It's possible they have now moved on as I usually just see them December to end of February.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jesika
@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily Lepidoptera, and trying to photograph the night sky. Use...
823
photos
46
followers
26
following
225% complete
View this month »
816
817
818
819
820
821
822
823
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
17th February 2026 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close