Pretty Woman's Most Handsome Fellla by jesika2
Male Siskin Millennium Fields, York.
Went looking for them again today but none seen or heard. It's possible they have now moved on as I usually just see them December to end of February.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily Lepidoptera, and trying to photograph the night sky. Use...
