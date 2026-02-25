Sign up
Face to face
7 Spot Ladybird.
OM1ii 90mm macro lens with x2 extender.
Fortunately I was able to sit otherwise this shot would have been impossible for me.
Jesika
@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily Lepidoptera, and trying to photograph the night sky.
Linda Godwin
WOWSER!! So glad he stay still long enough! You must be quick. Great facial details!
February 28th, 2026
